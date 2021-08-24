Reprodução Dubai

Aside from the heavenly settings and the apparent aura of ostentation that surrounds Dubai, there is much more to the UAE's largest city than meets the eye at first sight. By getting to know the region's history more deeply, one can see that Dubai has always been ahead of its time: from a small fishing town in a desert area, it has become one of the most promising cities and one of the most sought after destinations in the world, granary of innovation and technology.

Many would argue that Dubai only became what it is today because of the fortunes of the local sheiks. This is an extremely flawed argument. Well, the credit is all for the brilliant, enterprising and visionary minds, who decided to make the city this charming place. Money, in this case, is just an enabler – which is of no use if it is not used well. It turns out that the government of the region is very oriented towards development and, therefore, makes large investments in technology and innovation, as well as in education.

I visited Dubai again recently and I can say that it teaches us about vision for the future, determination and, above all, about dreams. What would this city be like if they weren't grandiose dreams that were once only imagined? Likewise, what would these dreams become if they remained only in the imagination? It was through the union of dreams and work that, for example, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, emerged; the Dubai Frame, a giant frame described as “the biggest picture frame in the world”; or the Palm Jumeirah, an artificial palm-shaped island.

Dubai has its eyes on the future – it has been that way since the beginning of its development. So much so that it has its own Museum of the Future. The installation deals with the evolution of the planet and technology in an innovative way and discusses several aspects that lead us to the paths that humanity will follow in the coming decades. The city will also host Expo Dubai, an international fair that should open in October 2021 and will debate the future of the economy and business, technology, urbanism, sustainability, science and culture, among other topics. An incredible space that will certainly bring many reflections.

Divulgação Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Ser Educacional - President of Instituto Êxito de Empreendedorismo

In an ideal world, we would have several Dubais spread across the planet. Imagine how much more evolved humanity would be if we were aware that long-term investments in technology, innovation and education yield many great results. But it is always possible to learn from good examples, and Dubai is, without a doubt, a great success story. May Brazil be inspired and also know how to direct efforts and investments to the most appropriate sectors.